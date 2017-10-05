Fashion Designer Kuena Moshoeshoe Is The First Winner Of 'The Intern By David Tlale'

The first season of SABC3's fashion reality show competition, "The Intern By David Tlale", has concluded and the winner is none other than Kuena Moshoeshoe.

Moshoeshoe was crowned the winner during a two-hour, live-broadcast finale at Turbine Hall in Newtown.

The 29-year-old, who hails from Lesotho, studied fashion design at the University of Johannesburg. She recently graduated. Moshoeshoe is inspired by architecture, the human form and other forms of art such as sculpture, painting and film. She is also inspired by fabric; she is detail-oriented and enjoys manipulating patterns to make her work more interesting.

For the finale, Moshoeshoe was up against three other finalists: Keletso Moraba, Samuel Mosala and Cyla Gonsolves. Each of the contestants presented an exit collection consisting of seven looks. For this challenge, which was an open brief, the designers had to create a cohesive signature collection that would be relevant and appeal to the global market in terms of trends, but was also a distinctively South African original and proudly African.

The season had 12 episodes. With her new title, Moshoeshoe walked away with a new Mercedes Benz CLA, an opportunity to be an assistant designer to David Tlale for one year, R200,000 cash and a studio with equipment to the value of R250,000.

Guests for the show included the who's who of the fashion industry, celebrities, members of the media and family and friends of the contestants.