From Minnie And Bonang To Reggie, Buhle And AKA -- Could Paris Be The New Playground For Local Celebrities?

South African celebrities have been living their best lives in Paris recently and we couldn't help but wonder if the French city has become the new Dubai -- an ultimate destination for the rich and famous.

In September alone, six local personalities visited Paris for various reasons and we're grateful they took us along via their Instagram feeds.

1. Minnie Dlamini (Jones)

The newly-wed Mrs Jones jetted off to Paris for a bachelorette party with her bridesmaids, ahead of her big day on September 16.

2. Reggie Nkabinde

The ANC Youth League treasurer general and Mabala Noise owner and his wife, Beauty, were in Paris for their honeymoon and their photos gave us FOMO. The couple also made a stop in the Middle East.

3. Bonang Matheba

The reality show star, author and all-around media personality had a front-row seat at Paris Fashion Week. She also made a stop and had some fun with Courvoisier. Her cousin, Tebogo Mekgwe aka Pinky Girl, and her rapper boyfriend AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, took the trip with her.

4. Kiernan Forbes

AKA, as he is popularly known, was in Paris with Matheba and if his posts are anything to go by, he sure had a good time.

5. Buhle Mkhize, or Booslay to you

Like Matheba, the New York-based South African stylist and businesswoman was in the capital for Paris Fashion Week. In true Buhle fashion, her pictures were everything.

6. David Tlale

As part of his ambassadorship with Courvoisier, Tlale took Paris and Jarnac by storm together with Matheba. The pair, together with radio mogul Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe, are ambassadors for the cognac brand.