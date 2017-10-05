Future SA To McKinsey: Come Clean Or Else

Civil society organisation Future South Africa is threatening further public demonstrations at McKinsey offices if the management and consultancy company does not comply with Future SA's demands for transparency with regards to the firm's controversial dealings with Eskom.

This comes after the group staged a small demonstration outside the global consultancy firm's offices in Sandton on Thursday, handing over a list of demands.

FutureSA is demanding to know how much McKinsey's global corporate leaders know about their relationship with Eskom and what the company is doing about the allegations against them.

It is calling for the company to come clean and subject itself to an independent inquiry.

"A failure to respond positively to this memorandum will result in further civil disobedience action at McKinsey offices here and elsewhere," the group threatened.

Members of civil society organisations banded under the Future SA banner gathered outside McKinsey's offices on Thursday, waving placards that called for an end to corruption. The group of not more than 30 people waited until company representatives came to receive their memorandum.

Future SA released a statement saying McKinsey stands accused of criminal complicity in the capture of the state by powerful business interests colluding with prominent political leaders and public-sector officials.

"We are appalled at the inaction of our criminal justice authorities... The evidence clearly points to contraventions of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act. We demand that they mount a formal investigation of the conduct of McKinsey, Trillian and Eskom," the group said.

Earlier this year, Advocate Geoff Budlender released a report implicating McKinsey in corruption. It found that Eskom had acquired their services at R1 billion per year and that McKinsey allegedly subcontracted 30 percent of those services to Gupta-owned Trillian.