Nana Accidentally Buys Super Inappropriate Book For Grandchild

A grandmother in the U.S. has learned the age-old lesson to never judge a book by its cover after accidentally giving her six-year-old granddaughter a book described as "definitely not for all ages"

Twitter user Tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) shared pictures of the 'If Animals Could Talk' book on Wednesday after tweeting that she had called her mother to "ask if she had actually opened the book".

Spoiler alert: she hadn't.

I'm dying. My mom bought this book for my 6 year old and I just called to ask if she had actually opened the book. She hadn't. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inYCEaZKpV — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

The book's origins trace back to a Tumblr account created by co-authors Josh Cassidy and Carla Butwin. 'If ______ CouldTalk' featured jokes penned by Cassidy accompanied by Butwin's drawings.

Think you know what your favourite animals might be thinking? Think again.

I couldn't even talk when I called her. Here's the first page: pic.twitter.com/gRvuNrxMCX — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

You guys this book is amazing. pic.twitter.com/q0Bye8h4hQ — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017

@joshcassidy_ we got a good laugh tonight when we opened the book Grammy got for our 6 year old 😂😂😂 we had no idea. pic.twitter.com/sTnXUrBXbf — tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) October 4, 2017