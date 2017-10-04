All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    Nana Accidentally Buys Super Inappropriate Book For Grandchild

    This is why you should NEVER judge a book by its cover.

    05/10/2017 10:49 SAST | Updated 10 hours ago

    A grandmother in the U.S. has learned the age-old lesson to never judge a book by its cover after accidentally giving her six-year-old granddaughter a book described as "definitely not for all ages"

    Twitter user Tiffany (@Tiffany1985B) shared pictures of the 'If Animals Could Talk' book on Wednesday after tweeting that she had called her mother to "ask if she had actually opened the book".

    Spoiler alert: she hadn't.

    The book's origins trace back to a Tumblr account created by co-authors Josh Cassidy and Carla Butwin. 'If ______ CouldTalk' featured jokes penned by Cassidy accompanied by Butwin's drawings.

    Think you know what your favourite animals might be thinking? Think again.

