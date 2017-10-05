3 Reasons Why Fikile Mbalula's New Social Media Campaign Is Needed

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday announced the new #MyPoliceStation initiative where the public can now report negligent or careless policing.

Mbalula has given the public permission to send direct messages to him if they fear any kind of victimisation from the police officers they have reported.

However, he warned the public not to abuse this platform.

Using #myPoliceStation please report to me on my TL or DMs about fresh service delivery issues at your police station



RETWEET pic.twitter.com/h8dK0xaaLO — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) October 4, 2017

The decision to start this initiative was prompted by an incident where Constable LC Phaswane of Sandton police station used state resources to deal with her personal issues while ignoring people who came to report crime.

Action will be taken against the Dstv work phone using police Officer.



We can't tolerate rotten potatoes. pic.twitter.com/Q68xLtAPMS — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) October 4, 2017

Here's why this new system is needed:

1. Police need to be held accountable and this platform helps to do so. Since the launch of this initiative, many Twitter users have already taken to social media to expose police officers who are not doing their jobs.

#myPoliceStation Lusikisiki police station is becoming a white elephant, no one sees the importance of engaging the community on the delay. — KN Online (@KlevaNkeva) October 5, 2017

Awful experience that my housekeeper and her family have had with Dobsonville Police #myPoliceStation Colonol Singh won't respond to me — Karen van Huyssteen (@KvanHuyssteen) October 5, 2017

2. It can help in strengthening ties between South Africans and the police. "Our people deserve better, and we will do our best to deliver the best service, we have no time to waste. #MyPoliceStation." the minister said.

3. Social media is the best place to get South Africans to report crime as they spend hours tweeting and posting on Facebook. About 7.7 million people were recorded to have been on Twitter by August 2016 while Facebook has attracted over 25% of people, according to Fin24.