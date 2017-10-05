Mountaintop residents of Lesotho and Drakensberg were surprised on Thursday when they woke up to a spring snowfall.
South African Weather Services forecaster Victoria Nurse said this occurs from time to time.
"It is not that common, but we have seen it before," she said.
"Today there was a thick band of moisture over the central parts of the country. This, combined with the passage of a previous cold front, caused temperatures to drop and snow to fall in Lesotho and the Drakensberg."
Snow on the KZN Drakensberg this morning. pic.twitter.com/NA9glFlGQR— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) October 5, 2017
Silverstreams Southern Drakensberg KZN snow & rain Courtesy Madie Pretorius Botha @SAWeatherServic @JoelGuy_ @eNCAWeather @AfricaWeather_ pic.twitter.com/ExBFV6h8l5— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) October 5, 2017
Rhodes Eastern Cape Snow greetings Courtesy Elizma den Heyer @SAWeatherServic @JoelGuy_ @eNCAWeather @AfricaWeather_ @maroelamedia pic.twitter.com/zhKvzNryCz— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) October 5, 2017
PICS: Brrrr! Surprise snow in Lesotho and Drakensberghttps://t.co/kgiRE2ndZP pic.twitter.com/B96mP21DIB— Traveller24_SA (@Traveller24_SA) October 5, 2017
Some snow-capped mountains at @MalibaLodge this morning... Winter is still hanging around! #LesothoUltra Image via: Maliba Lodge. pic.twitter.com/Qx3swBWJ6p— Lesotho Ultra Trail (@LesothoUltra) October 5, 2017
Reports of #snow_in_October in Lesotho. #Mahlasela #ski_resort. pic.twitter.com/7qp6rIBCHX— Rapelang Radebe (@ntateRaps) October 5, 2017
It may be spring, but look what we got this morning... SNOW! https://t.co/hDLMyIr2Ze @visitlesotho @ClarensTourism @GoClarens @SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/xa6P5t6Pse— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) October 5, 2017
A snowy morning here at 3 222m. #Afriski #Snow #Lesotho https://t.co/hDLMyIr2Ze pic.twitter.com/uUSO0EDbWj— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) October 5, 2017
IMAGES: Winter just doesn't want to leave, not that we are complaining - let it snow, let it snow, let it SNOW! https://t.co/NnwjRuZlRq pic.twitter.com/YjBfDE2KBp— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) October 5, 2017
Afriski in Lesotho #snow https://t.co/mhyqgJzm6m— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) October 5, 2017
Lots of snow this morning in the Eastern Cape Drakensberg. pic.twitter.com/8tfL59Hox6— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) October 5, 2017