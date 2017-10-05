Mountaintop residents of Lesotho and Drakensberg were surprised on Thursday when they woke up to a spring snowfall.

South African Weather Services forecaster Victoria Nurse said this occurs from time to time.

"It is not that common, but we have seen it before," she said.

"Today there was a thick band of moisture over the central parts of the country. This, combined with the passage of a previous cold front, caused temperatures to drop and snow to fall in Lesotho and the Drakensberg."

Snow on the KZN Drakensberg this morning. pic.twitter.com/NA9glFlGQR — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) October 5, 2017

Some snow-capped mountains at @MalibaLodge this morning... Winter is still hanging around! #LesothoUltra Image via: Maliba Lodge. pic.twitter.com/Qx3swBWJ6p — Lesotho Ultra Trail (@LesothoUltra) October 5, 2017

IMAGES: Winter just doesn't want to leave, not that we are complaining - let it snow, let it snow, let it SNOW! https://t.co/NnwjRuZlRq pic.twitter.com/YjBfDE2KBp — AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) October 5, 2017