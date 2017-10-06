Clover Attempts Guinness World Record For Longest Line Of Sandwiches

Clover SA will be attempting to claim the Guinness World Records title for the longest line of sandwiches at Soweto's Maponya Mall on Saturday October 7.

The current record, achieved in 2013, is held by Spain's Nocilla brand.

Its sandwiches reached a length of 3,865.78 metres. They were filled with Nocilla chocolate-and-hazelnut spread. The average length of the sandwich was 50cm and there were 7,790 sandwiches in total.

Before Spain improved the record, it was held by Dubai with a line of sandwiches measuring more than 2.6km. This was achieved by Kraft Foods.

Clover is hoping to top that with a line of sandwiches measuring in at 4,000 metres (4km) and using its latest brand of mayonnaise, Cream O'Naise.

Yes, #CreamONaise are attempting to set the record for the longest line of sandwiches! Join us at Maponya Mall on Saturday 7 Oct from 9am! pic.twitter.com/NZacvp9e0i — Cream O'Naise (@CreamONaise) September 30, 2017

"It's hard to imagine 4km of sandwiches, but we're extremely confident that we will pull it off and break the current record," said Edith Molepo, senior brand manager at Clover, in a statement.

Audience members will get a taste of Clover's completed sandwiches, but a large portion of the sarmies will be donated to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and different charities.