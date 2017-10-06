Eskom Acting CEO Axed -- Again

Eskom's board has removed acting CEO Johnny Dladla from his position, according to a report by TimesLive.

Dladla has only served in this position for four months.

Sean Maritz, who was previously the state-owned power utility's chief information officer and group executive for information technology, replaces him with immediate effect.

JUST IN #Eskom has confirmed that its removed its acting CEO Johnny Dladla. — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) October 6, 2017

Dladla has been at Eskom for 22 years, 17 of which were spent in "various non-regulated businesses" with five more years as CEO of Eskom Enterprises and its subsidiaries.

#Eskom now announces that acting CEO Johnny Dladla has been replaced after 4 months on the job. — Gia Nicolaides (@GiaNicolaides) October 6, 2017

Fin24 has reported that Dladla will return to his role of CEO at Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI).

Eskom's previous acting CEO, Matshela Koko, was suspended earlier this year amid allegations of a possible conflict of interest involving his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma, who was a director of a company that allegedly scored R1 billion in business contracts from the parastatal.