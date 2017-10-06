Gospel Fans Stand Up -- Dr Tumi And Benjamin Dube Are About To Heed All Your Calls

Renowned gospel music giants Dr Tumisang Makweya and Benjamin Dube have come together to give fans what they've been asking for -- a collaboration.
Dr Tumi, as he's affectionately known, announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning that, after meeting with Dube, the two had decided to stand on one stage for a worship concert.
After receiving so many requests, met up with @benjamindube and we decided to stand on one stage for a collaboration worship concert. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/WDzykZF401— #SpeakAWord (@DrTumisang) October 5, 2017
Both Makweya and Dube are multiple award-winning artists who have in recent months publicly slammed fake pastors for giving the gospel a bad name.
Makweya recently filled the Ticketpro Dome with his Gathering of Worshipers concert.
Dube is a veteran musician who received a Lifetime Achiever Award at the Crown Gospel Awards in 2009. His latest album, "Victory in His Presence", was recently released.
The concert will take place on a date and venue yet to be confirmed, but fans say they are ready.
