Gospel Fans Stand Up -- Dr Tumi And Benjamin Dube Are About To Heed All Your Calls

Renowned gospel music giants Dr Tumisang Makweya and Benjamin Dube have come together to give fans what they've been asking for -- a collaboration.

Dr Tumi, as he's affectionately known, announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning that, after meeting with Dube, the two had decided to stand on one stage for a worship concert.

After receiving so many requests, met up with @benjamindube and we decided to stand on one stage for a collaboration worship concert. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/WDzykZF401 — #SpeakAWord (@DrTumisang) October 5, 2017

Both Makweya and Dube are multiple award-winning artists who have in recent months publicly slammed fake pastors for giving the gospel a bad name.

Makweya recently filled the Ticketpro Dome with his Gathering of Worshipers concert.

Dube is a veteran musician who received a Lifetime Achiever Award at the Crown Gospel Awards in 2009. His latest album, "Victory in His Presence", was recently released.

The concert will take place on a date and venue yet to be confirmed, but fans say they are ready.

for emphasis ; Ons sal daar wees. pic.twitter.com/h4a1AJHBZM — TK. Nkopodi (@TKN_iii) October 5, 2017

Woah... wait I need to sit down for this cause I feel like this👇🔥 pic.twitter.com/YwnKNv0Zg6 — Mandisa (@MirandaSemane) October 6, 2017

My goodness gracious me!I've been waiting for this moment right here for so long,my two favorites under same anointed roof!Glory be to God! — Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) October 6, 2017

Can we get the tickets already, you can announce the date and time later... just don't wanna miss this 👐 — BOITUMELO (@BOITUMELO_GS) October 5, 2017