All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Gospel Fans Stand Up -- Dr Tumi And Benjamin Dube Are About To Heed All Your Calls

    "Ons sal daar wees."

    06/10/2017 13:25 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Dr Tumisang Makweya.

    Renowned gospel music giants Dr Tumisang Makweya and Benjamin Dube have come together to give fans what they've been asking for -- a collaboration.

    Dr Tumi, as he's affectionately known, announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning that, after meeting with Dube, the two had decided to stand on one stage for a worship concert.

    Both Makweya and Dube are multiple award-winning artists who have in recent months publicly slammed fake pastors for giving the gospel a bad name.

    Makweya recently filled the Ticketpro Dome with his Gathering of Worshipers concert.

    Dube is a veteran musician who received a Lifetime Achiever Award at the Crown Gospel Awards in 2009. His latest album, "Victory in His Presence", was recently released.

    The concert will take place on a date and venue yet to be confirmed, but fans say they are ready.

    MORE:Benjamin DubeCelebrityDr TumiEntertainment