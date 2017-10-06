Sandton's New Club Onyx Could Be The Answer To All Your Party Needs

The Taboo group launched its latest offering, a high-end club called Onyx, in Sandton on Thursday night.
Media personality Thando Thabethe played host and kept the crowd going with her witty banter and skills on the deck.
We all know babygirl always does it right @Thando_Thabethe is your #ONYXLaunch host #OnArrival with #CirocSA pic.twitter.com/zSPh3J02Zn— ONYX Sandton (@Onyx_Sandton) October 5, 2017
Vuyo Dabula was at the launch.
@bulada at the #OnyxLaunch pic.twitter.com/rDZfb9MIOc— AFRICAN STAR (@AfricanStar08) October 5, 2017
There were bottles galore.
Ciroc #OnArrival for anybody? We're making #ONYXLaunch a Blue Thursday situation together with #CirocSA pic.twitter.com/sz2xtarbkF— ONYX Sandton (@Onyx_Sandton) October 5, 2017
Oh, and how can we forget Shekinah's stellar performance?
Moment of silence for an Angelic performance by the graceful @shekhinahd #ONYXLaunch #OnArrival #CirocSA pic.twitter.com/atiYfb5AKs— ONYX Sandton (@Onyx_Sandton) October 5, 2017
Something hot and sexy!
We are ONYX - We reek of Opulence and we are definitely ExtraOrdinary #ONYXLaunch with main man Perry #OnArrival , join us and #CirocSA pic.twitter.com/GhNFDzWAfy— ONYX Sandton (@Onyx_Sandton) October 5, 2017
And raving reviews.
Enchanting 😍 they are only wearing stickers #OnArrival #OnyxLaunch pic.twitter.com/pz7pCNEjLA— Bluebirdy (@ThaboBluebird) October 5, 2017
Guys @Onyx_Sandton looks so Beautiful ♥️🔥#onyxLaunch #OnArrival— The Festive BOO 🍒 (@Khaya23_) October 5, 2017
It's all smiles at the @Onyx_Sandton #OnyxLaunch pic.twitter.com/jAnitpxhTf— AFRICAN STAR (@AfricanStar08) October 5, 2017
