All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Sandton's New Club Onyx Could Be The Answer To All Your Party Needs

    Your weekend could be lit!

    06/10/2017 11:54 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Twitter

    The Taboo group launched its latest offering, a high-end club called Onyx, in Sandton on Thursday night.

    Media personality Thando Thabethe played host and kept the crowd going with her witty banter and skills on the deck.

    Vuyo Dabula was at the launch.

    There were bottles galore.

    Oh, and how can we forget Shekinah's stellar performance?

    Something hot and sexy!

    And raving reviews.

    MORE:clubsOnyxTaboo groupThando ThabetheVuyo Dabula