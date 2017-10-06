This Hilarious Dr Malinga Music Video Is All You Need To Get Your Weekend Started

Musician Goodwill Malinga says shooting his recently released music video was a breeze that came with a lot of fun.

Malinga who is known popularly by his stage name, Dr Malinga, said the song was inspired by none other than former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his hand gesture which went viral following a press briefing earlier this year.

"This song does not have any meaning behind it and I don't hide it. However, I also warn people not to look down on it because it will still hit them so hard they will find themselves on the dance floor bagiya (dancing). It's just got 'that thing' as Hlaudi put it," Malinga said.

On his collaboration with Hlaudi, the "Via Orlando" hitmaker said although it was difficult to find an available time slot for the shoot, it was all worth it.

"Mr Hlaudi did not even charge me a cent. He was more than happy to do this with me. He just struggled to find the time, but when he did, we gave the video 'that thing' and people's reactions are great so far," he said.

Hlaudi told TimesLive that Malinga had been asking him to be part of the video for a while.

"I really liked the idea and agreed because the song really speaks to what I stand for. It is about 'that thing'. The Hlaudi thing, I don't change. For me, that is my individuality," he told the publication.

He added: "People love it. They ask me to do 'the thing' all the time. I am happy that there is a song about it and I wasn't nervous to shoot the video because I adjust to anything - except singing. I can't sing," Hlaudi said.

If you had not seen it yet, here is the video:

Here's to the weekend!