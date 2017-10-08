Gigaba Keeps Leaving Mogajane Out Of Crucial Treasury Decisions

Allegations that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi are running a parallel department at Treasury, gained more traction this week after it came out that Gigaba held a meeting with staffers without consulting Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane.

The City Press on Sunday, reported that Gigaba by-passed Mogajane and met with Acting Chief Procurement Officer Willie Mathebula, to discuss restructuring the office of the procurement officer.

A senior official at Treasury told the paper: "Anything you take to the minister, you must have taken to the director-general."

According to the minutes, published by the paper, some of the proposed changes could could see government departments decide for themselves whether or not to adhere to strict tender laws.

Last week the paper reported that officials accused Gigaba of establishing a parallel administration run by his close aides in his office. The staff also accused him of not consulting Mogajane on the recent R3 billion bailout for SAA.

The paper listed the complaints, which also include that Gigaba was sitting on a decision by Mogajane to appoint a company to conduct a forensic audit into Eskom's coal contracts with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.