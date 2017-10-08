Nuclear Programme: Kubayi Has Promised Nothing But Transparency

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has promised nothing but transparency when she presents a revised nuclear build programme to cabinet later this year.

According to a report by the Sunday Times Kubayi said she would ensure transparency in the nuclear procurement that is estimated to cost more than R1-trillion, something that her predecessor, Tina Joemat-Pettersson did not do.

According to the report Joemat-Pettersson came under fire for the secrecy shrouding the nuclear programme during her tenure. Kubayi was promoted to energy minister after a cabinet reshuffle in March.

"Previously, the department, in the manner they handled the project, gave suspicions to South Africans. There was no openness in what we want to do and who we were engaging. There was no need for that - all could have been in the public space.

The country needs nuclear in terms of our energy mix policy - we need to balance, we are a developing country and we still need intensive industries', she told the paper.