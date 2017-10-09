Best Of HuffPost On 9 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Just a year into the job, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold her position is already under scrutiny.

2. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is drawing fire from all sides, for his graphic language when speaking about fighting crime and amid allegations that he has enjoyed various perks the private sector in recent years.

3. Jerry Mbowane started his science academy under a tree in his backyard. "You teach one child, you empower South Africa," he says.

4. Telkom has now cut its ties with KPMG, saying it has taken the events at the embattled auditing firm "very seriously".

5. Marketing experts have explained why the Dove Facebook advert is so wrong. The company could have avoided embarrassment by employing human-centred design when creating the campaign.

6. The warring between two uMkhonto we Sizwe factions continues, with MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe saying rival MK National Council is politically driven to destroy the association.

7. Meryl Streep is the latest to speak out against bigwig Holly producer Harvey Weinstein, who is being accused of sexually harassing women for years.