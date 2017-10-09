Forget Dove, Here Are 7 Proudly SA Skin Products That Aren't 'Missing The Mark'

Various jars and bottles of skin care products with orchid flower.

Some irate social media users have called for the boycott of personal care and beauty brand, Dove.

This follows an advert which depicted a black woman taking off a brown t-shirt and turning white after using the company's product. The Unilever-owned brand has since apologised, saying it "missed the mark."

Fortunately for South Africans, there are plenty local beauty and personal care products that aren't missing the mark -- and we've compiled seven of those below. They are proudly SA products -- available online and or at some major retail stores.

1. Corium Naturals

The company, founded by KZN-born Vuyisile Zondi, is all about natural and handmade skin products. It uses traditional African beauty products like shea butter and coconut oil, all 100 percent natural and certified by Ecocert.

A post shared by Corium Skincare (@coriumskincare) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

2. Sorbet

Founded by Ian Fuhr over 10 years ago, not only does Sorbet offer various skincare therapies and body massages, it also has a wide range of bodycare products including bodywashes, creams and lotions.

The South African beauty franchise has grown to become one of the most well-known chains in the beauty industry, now spreading its wings to the international market.

A post shared by Sorbet (@sorbetgroup) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:23am PST



3. Soil

Soil sells a complete range of 100 percent certified organic essential oils, many of which come from plants grown on the family's organic farm in Zululand. The company farms, processes and markets its own products which include a body care range -- all packaged in recyclable biodegradable containers.

4. Pure Beginnings

The family-owned business started as an organic baby and kids skin care brand, and now includes personal care range for the whole family. Their products do not contain any petrochemicals, parabens or synthetic chemicals.

5. Portia M Skin Solutions

The range of certified face, skin and body products uses marula oil as the primary ingredient. It was founded by Portia Mngomezulu, after her mother-in-law recommended she use the oil for her stretch marks after the birth of her first child.

The products are available in major retail outlets.

A post shared by PortiaM_Skin (@portiam_skin) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

6. Africology

The company offers various skincare and body products, including cleansers, serums, toners and moisturisers. Founded by Renchia Droganis, it is best known for its eco-friendly and holistic approach to beauty. Africology's products are 100 percent biodegradable.

A post shared by Africology Skincare & Spa (@africology_sa) on Apr 8, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

7. Body Language

Founded by actress, Gail Mabalane, the body care range includes body lotions, shower gels and hand creams.

Everything about the products is locally-manufactured, from manufacturing to packaging.

A post shared by Body Language SA (@bodylanguagesa) on Dec 8, 2016 at 12:07am PST

These seven, amongst many others make us proud.