IN PICTURES: Hailstorm Hits Johannesburg

Johannesburg had its first big hailstorm of the summer on Monday afternoon, with black skies and hailstones the size of golf balls in some areas.
Here are the pictures and videos:
Minette Viljoen - Hail storm in Featherbrooke area pic.twitter.com/c2SM9DBk7h— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 9, 2017
What a hail storm in Johannesburg— Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) October 9, 2017
👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/TEJ1QH85LS
Joburg storm from the sky pic.twitter.com/bj7x7CV6ig— E L M A S M I T (@Elmakapelma) October 9, 2017
Golf ball sized hail hits West Rand‚ spreading towards Johannesburg https://t.co/2bk6RaK80i pic.twitter.com/IcRXuKGBq3— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 9, 2017
Just had a really big hail storm on the West Rand in Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/IJ2hOhQGBC— Timothy Moloi (@TimothyMoloi) October 9, 2017
[GALLERY] Massive hail storm hits Joburg https://t.co/0GzzK2AMBr pic.twitter.com/pBt9gnktoC— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) October 9, 2017
Pictures: Fierce hail storm lashes Johannesburg https://t.co/qr3ols7Olx— Motorburn (@Motorburn) October 9, 2017
Johannesburg Gauteng South Africa hit by Massive hail storm.Traffic affected. pic.twitter.com/QfeRl6cCBx— WorldNews (@worldnewsnetwrk) October 9, 2017
Wait for it....#CruiserDustyFJ— Cornel van Heerden (@CornelvHeerden) October 9, 2017
.
#storm #hail #hailstorm #Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/1Qn1C9IoY5
📸 Some huge hail pellets after big HAILSTORM Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp | Hannatjie Beyleveld pic.twitter.com/Ns12896EJE— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 9, 2017
Sections of the Cradlestone Mall on the West Rand collapsed:
Cradlestone Mall took a direct hit. pic.twitter.com/AuGnEvieMz— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 9, 2017
WATCH | Hail storm wrecks Cradlestone mall roof https://t.co/61zxWcPdij pic.twitter.com/8AlwJbmBEh— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) October 9, 2017
Meanwhile, footage of a tornado near Bethulie in the Free State began to surface:
⚠ BREAKING— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 9, 2017
Unconfirmed video of the tornado near Bethulie this afternoon pic.twitter.com/TEza74wXQn
⚠BREAKING— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 9, 2017
Still unconfirmed tornado earlier in Bethulie - Ferdi Labuschagne pic.twitter.com/TjuSECXz5N