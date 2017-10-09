IN PICTURES: Hailstorm Hits Johannesburg

Johannesburg had its first big hailstorm of the summer on Monday afternoon, with black skies and hailstones the size of golf balls in some areas.

Here are the pictures and videos:

Minette Viljoen - Hail storm in Featherbrooke area pic.twitter.com/c2SM9DBk7h — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 9, 2017

What a hail storm in Johannesburg

👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/TEJ1QH85LS — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) October 9, 2017

Joburg storm from the sky pic.twitter.com/bj7x7CV6ig — E L M A S M I T (@Elmakapelma) October 9, 2017

Golf ball sized hail hits West Rand‚ spreading towards Johannesburg https://t.co/2bk6RaK80i pic.twitter.com/IcRXuKGBq3 — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 9, 2017

Just had a really big hail storm on the West Rand in Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/IJ2hOhQGBC October 9, 2017

Pictures: Fierce hail storm lashes Johannesburg https://t.co/qr3ols7Olx — Motorburn (@Motorburn) October 9, 2017

Johannesburg Gauteng South Africa hit by Massive hail storm.Traffic affected. pic.twitter.com/QfeRl6cCBx — WorldNews (@worldnewsnetwrk) October 9, 2017

📸 Some huge hail pellets after big HAILSTORM Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp | Hannatjie Beyleveld pic.twitter.com/Ns12896EJE — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 9, 2017

Sections of the Cradlestone Mall on the West Rand collapsed:

Cradlestone Mall took a direct hit. pic.twitter.com/AuGnEvieMz — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 9, 2017

WATCH | Hail storm wrecks Cradlestone mall roof https://t.co/61zxWcPdij pic.twitter.com/8AlwJbmBEh — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, footage of a tornado near Bethulie in the Free State began to surface:

⚠ BREAKING

Unconfirmed video of the tornado near Bethulie this afternoon pic.twitter.com/TEza74wXQn — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) October 9, 2017