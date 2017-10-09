All Sections
    • NEWS

    IN PICTURES: Hailstorm Hits Johannesburg

    Huge hailstones, property damage and flooding.

    09/10/2017 18:23 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Twitter @TheRealNathii

    Johannesburg had its first big hailstorm of the summer on Monday afternoon, with black skies and hailstones the size of golf balls in some areas.

    Here are the pictures and videos:

    Sections of the Cradlestone Mall on the West Rand collapsed:

    Meanwhile, footage of a tornado near Bethulie in the Free State began to surface:

