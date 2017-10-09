Khulubuse Zuma Has Fallen On Hard Times

Khulubuse Zuma, embattled nephew of President Jacob Zuma, is living in South Africa, but is reportedly too broke to defend an application for his sequestration, Business Day reported on Monday.

City Press reported in September that liquidators had filed an application for sequestration, after Zuma failed to pay an initial settlement deal which saw R500,000 per month to the liquidators.

Zuma is paying liquidators for the collapse of Pamodzi mines in Orkney and Springs which left thousands of workers destitute. His company, Aurora Empowerment Systems, took over the mines in 2009. Zuma is liable for a total of R1.5-billion related to the collapse of the mines.

City Press also reported that Zuma had moved to the United Arab Emirates and that he was not concerned about the sequestration, believing it would not affect him since he had moved.

Last week, Business Day reported that Zuma had taken no steps to oppose the sequestration application.

This week, the paper reported that Zuma was still in the country, but was too broke to defend himself in court.

Solidarity, representing 200 Pamodzi workers, told Business Day that information from "tracking agents" initially said Zuma had moved abroad. But Zuma reportedly told Solidarity that, on Thursday, Zuma had said he was still in the country, but could not afford to defend himself.