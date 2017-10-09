Ramaphosha: We Don’t Want People Who Are Captured

Speaking at the at the 73rd anniversary of the ANC Youth League in Gauteng, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked that ANC members elect a national executive committee (NEC) that isn't "captured", EWN reported.

"I want to rise so that the African National Congress can rise. I want to rise so that South Africans can rise," he told youth league members."We don't want people who are captured," the deputy president reportedly said.

#Ramaphosa The ANC is not a vehicle for self enrichment. That is something that we are going to get rid of #ANCYL73 — CR17SIYAVUMA (@CR17SIYAVUMA) October 7, 2017

Ramphosa has been outspoken on his views on corruption in the upper echelons of government.

"State capture has already had a profoundly damaging impact on our economy, on our state, and on the wellbeing of our people. We need to act now to prevent any further damage... The house is burning, let us appoint this judicial commission of inquiry. Our law enforcement agencies must act with speed and purpose to investigate all these allegations," he said earlier this year.



Addressing delegates at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) annual summit in September, Ramaphosa amped up his public onslaught against corruption, calling for those held responsible to be brought to book.

The time has arrived for us as a nation to focus on how corruption manifests itself and where it manifests itself. Unless we tackle [corruption], patronage and state capture, we will not be able to radically transform our economy

"This is the time where we must take a stand, to end wrongdoing, to punish those responsible and also where resources have been appropriated wrongly, to make sure we recover them."