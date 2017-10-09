Limpopo MEC Onicca Moloi Really Slayed The Delicious Fest

MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture in Limpopo Onicca Moloi is on a mission to place her province on the map and she is pulling out all the stops.

Moloi was the host with the most at the Limpopo Kamoraleng marquee at the DStv Delicious Festival at the weekend.



She told HuffPost SA that the idea behind having a marquee at the festival was to take "Limpopo out of Limpopo" and to promote African cuisine Limpopo style.

The marque had an African restaurant feel and the menu was nothing short of African-inspired dishes ranging from malamogodu (tripe), chicken feet and mashonja (Mopani worms) to name a few.



"We have a number of people from the province who live, work and play in Gauteng and so we thought why not bring them their cuisine right where they are? The exercise has proven to be a successful one and we're grateful for the response from our people and also partygoers who came through," Moloi said.



In July, she hosted Limpopo artists and media personalities at the Greyville Racecourse for the Durban July. The marquee was called 'Limpopo Invades Tepen' and also came with a fashion show.

Moloi, who's a chef by profession, played a role in putting together the menu for the weekend.

Celebrities also made a turn and spent time in the marquee.

Rapper Sho Madjozi:



Comedian Mashabela:

Muvhango's Liteboho Molise:

A week prior the event, Moloi attended the live (broadcast) finale of David Tlale's reality competition, The Intern By David Tlale to support one of the finalists, Limpopo born Keletso Moraba.

Come December 9, Moloi's department will host local and international artists for the Mapungubwe Arts Festival.

The line up includes Nigeria's Davido, Tamia, Amanda Black, Caiphus Semenya, Judith Sephuma and Mozambican star, Mr Bow.