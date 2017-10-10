Best Of HuffPost On 10 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Outspoken former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is pondering the idea of starting her own political party. She told the hosts of Jacaranda FM's morning show on Tuesday that the ANC's top six officials should all go.

2. The weather has been haywire, with hail and a tornado in Joburg and torrential rain and flooding in Durban. Weather forecasters are saying this is "nothing out of the ordinary".

3. Global management consultancy McKinsey & Co has said it will deposit the R970 million it earned from Eskom into a ring-fenced account. But Corruption Watch says this will not stop its request to the United States justice department to investigate the contract, writes Ferial Haffajee.

4. Those employed by Gupta-owned firms are revolting against being "caught up in a political war" as they bear the brunt of late wages and potential retrenchments.

5. Johannesburg is in the midst of an artistic revolution, something that drew US rapper Mykki Blanco to the city for an inside look at the new wave of queer activists, such as Umlilo, that are making their mark as part of a documentary created in collaboration with Vice.

6. "Wags LA" stars Barbie Blank and Sasha Gates were in South Africa recently to promote the show ahead of the local launch of the third season. Here's what they had to say about SA.

7. Seventeen of our celebrities are in the running for international awards. We list them here.