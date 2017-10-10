'Half Of Gupta Employees Set To Lose Their Jobs'

Tens of thousands of South Africans from various political and civil society groups march to the Union Buildings to protest against South African president and demand his resignation on April 7, 2017 in Pretoria.

The Guptas are facing a revolt by mine workers employed at their mines who are "caught up in a political war", with wages being paid late and potential retrenchments on the cards, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Major banks in South Africa have closed the Guptas bank accounts, and the family sought a financial home with the Bank of Baroda. But that bank also threatened to close their accounts.

On Monday, the High Court in Pretoria gave the Guptas some reprieve by granting them an urgent interdict against the Bank of Baroda, preventing it from closing their accounts pending a full hearing into the matter.

According to Fin24, the companies who brought the application include Annex Distribution, Confident Concepts, Sahara Computers, VR Laser Services, Islandsite Investments 188, Koornfontein Mines, Oakbay Investments, Optimum coal mine, Shiva Uranium, Tegeta Exploration, Westdawn Investments, Idwala Coal, and Mabengela Investments.

Many of the workers employed at the Gupta's mines are hoping the family will sell their assets and leave, TimesLive reported.

Chairman of the Optimum branch of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Goodwill Mthombeni told TimesLive that the workers were told that some payments would be late.

"Even if there is a political war it shouldn't affect the employees," he said.

At Shiva Uranium, there are rumours that there will be restructuring and that half the workforce will lose their jobs.

Questions sent by The Times to the parent company of the mines, Oakbay Resources reportedly went unanswered.