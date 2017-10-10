'Krotoa' Wins Its Ninth International Film Award

"Krotoa" has won its ninth international award at the Montreal International Black Film Festival in Canada by scooping the award for Best Narrative Feature.

The controversial film tells the story of the famous Khoi slave of the same name.

The 13th Montreal International Black Film Festival ran from September 17 to October 1 2017 and announced its prizewinners at the festival's closing ceremonies on Sunday, October 1. A professional jury selected the winners.

Other films in the running were "Carpinteros" by José Maria Cabral (République Dominicaine), "Kalushi – The Story of Solomon Mahlangu" by Mandla Dube and "Dabka" by Bryan Buckley.

The film's director, Roberta Durrant, has commented on the award: "We can't be more honoured that this important story about an extraordinary woman in our history has received this award."

"Krotoa" has been selected as the gala night opening film at the Toronto South Africa International Film Festival, which will be held on October 14 and 15 in Toronto, Canada. The writer, Kaye Ann Williams, and Crystal-Donna Roberts (Krotoa) are looking forward to Skyping in from South Africa for the Q&A session after the screening.

Shoreline Entertainment in California, US, recently picked up the film for international distribution.

The seven-week cinema run is finished in South Africa, with the rental release scheduled for November 27. The DVD will be available in stores and online from December 1.

News24