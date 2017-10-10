All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Lerato Zah Moloi Is Coming To 'Our Perfect Wedding', But Nomsa Buthelezi Is Not Leaving Just Yet

    She will be a guest presenter on the show in December.

    10/10/2017 13:27 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    LeratoZah/ Instagram

    Come December, actress Lerato Zah Moloi will join South Africa's favourite wedding show, "Our Perfect Wedding", as a guest presenter.

    Moloi will take over from interim presenter Nomsa Buthelezi, who is presenting the show following Thembisa Mdoda's resignation in August.

    M-Net's head of publicity, Nondumiso Mabece, told HuffPost SA that Buthelezi is continuing to shoot with the show.

    "In total, she will have shot 23 episodes. Lerato Moloi will be a guest presenter over the December period," Mabece said.

    In September, the show's producers searched nationwide for the next Mdoda, who successfully presented the show for three seasons.

    READ: 'OPW' Starts Nationwide Search For The Next Thembisa Mdoda -- Could It Be You?

    The auditions will be televised on Mzansi Magic from Thursday, October 12. The winner of the search will start on the show in January 2018.

