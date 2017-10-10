Lerato Zah Moloi Is Coming To 'Our Perfect Wedding', But Nomsa Buthelezi Is Not Leaving Just Yet

Come December, actress Lerato Zah Moloi will join South Africa's favourite wedding show, "Our Perfect Wedding", as a guest presenter.
Moloi will take over from interim presenter Nomsa Buthelezi, who is presenting the show following Thembisa Mdoda's resignation in August.
M-Net's head of publicity, Nondumiso Mabece, told HuffPost SA that Buthelezi is continuing to shoot with the show.
"In total, she will have shot 23 episodes. Lerato Moloi will be a guest presenter over the December period," Mabece said.
In September, the show's producers searched nationwide for the next Mdoda, who successfully presented the show for three seasons.
The auditions will be televised on Mzansi Magic from Thursday, October 12. The winner of the search will start on the show in January 2018.