Makhosi Khoza Is Thinking Of Starting Her Own Political Party

A new political party may be on the cards, with former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza at its helm.

For weeks, there has been whispers about Khoza leaving the ANC to form her own party and she has hinted during public appearances that this may indeed be the case.

For instance, speaking on radio station Jacaranda FM on Tuesday, Khoza said South Africa needed a "new political home". She has also posed the question on Facebook, asking users if they would be in favour of a new party. Her post gained immense support.

Khoza told HuffPost SA on Tuesday that she was considering starting her own party and had been in consultation with various sectors about the logistics surrounding its formation. She got a mixed reaction, with some people urging her to go ahead while others prompted her to rethink the decision.

Although she did not confirm that she would be starting a new party, Khoza said she was exploring the idea. South Africans need an alternative to the DA and the ANC, and she would want to form a party that serves as a middle ground between the two.

Khoza left the ANC after she was charged with bringing the party into disrepute with her continuing calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down. She has also been vocal about corruption and other problems within the party.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa, who was expelled from the ANC in 1996 and formed a new party a year later, said he had well-wishes for all those who wanted to start their own political parties.

"Ours was different. We established a small committee and called ourselves a national consultative forum... We got an overwhelming response," he said.

"Those who wish to start their own parties, we wish them well. In 2019, we want a coalition government at national level."

Former Congress of the People (Cope) MP Juli Killian said that when starting a new party, creating the legislative framework and meeting administrative requirements were a major challenge.

"At Cope, there were a number of people with experience in electioneering... You can easily collapse while getting your systems in place. We had some very enthusiastic, hardworking people at Cope," she said.

ANC breakaways formed Cope in 2008, mainly as a result of Zuma ousting then president Thabo Mbeki at the ANC's Polokwane conference.