Mbalula: I Am Consulting My Lawyers

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is consulting his lawyers regarding allegations that a trip to Dubai that Mbalula took with his family last year was paid for by a sporting goods company.

On Monday, Eyewitness News (EWN) revealed how the company, Sedgars, paid for at least part of Mbalula's R680,000 trip. Sedgars reportedly supplies clothing to Sascoc and the South African Olympic team.

Mbalula reportedly appeared on the Karima Brown show on Talk Radio 702 on Monday night, where he once again denied the allegations.

"I did not ask the Department of Sport to pay for my [Dubai] trip. I paid for my own trip... I dispute what you have put before me...I will consult with my lawyers in relation to my rights on the matter of him [Bateman] running the story. You write a story on the basis of facts! I am not going to be dictated to by the media on how and when to respond," he said.

On Monday, his spokesman denied the allegations, saying Mbalula "basically" paid for the trip himself. according to News24.

Sascoc distanced itself from the saga on Monday.

"Unfortunately, you are going to have to ask Fikile Mbalula, he [was] the minister of sports, and Sascoc has nothing to do with it," spokesperson Jessica Choga told Huffington Post.

Mbalula alleged that the story was part of a smear campaign against him.