'Something Fresh Is Needed' -- Makhosi Khoza

Former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza said on Tuesday morning that all the blame for the party's ills could not be solely pinned on President Jacob Zuma, but that all six of the party's top six officials "should go". Khoza was speaking as a guest on Jacaranda FM's breakfast show.

"You can't really put all the blame on President Jacob Zuma" Dr Makhosi Khoza

"You can't really put all the blame on President Jacob Zuma. To be honest, I think the top six must go", she said.

Read: Makhosi Khoza Resigns From The ANC

She also had harsh words for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC's secretary-general, Gwede Matashe.

"I think those leaders -- especially comrade Gwede Mantsashe, Zweli Mkhize and Ramaphosa -- I really felt betrayed [by them]... When they came out in the open and said this reshuffling [of Cabinet] was something [they knew nothing about].

"A few days later they backtracked and forced us to protect and defend this man [Zuma] -- that, to me, is the peril of indifference".

"We are not homogenous, we have fights and different views, but it is to enhance the quality of debate"

Khoza also spoke about the leadership of the party and said something "fresh" was needed within the ANC. "When we had Nelson Mandela, OR Tambo and Albert Luthuli, the ANC was together," she said.

Read: Makhosi Khoza: Women Like Bathablile Dlamini Are An Affront To ANC Heroines Of The Past

According to Khoza, having different views promotes the diversity of voices and improves the quality of debate.

"We are not homogenous, we have fights and different views, but it is to enhance the quality of debate"

"I think the ANC has fulfilled its mission".

On Sunday, Khoza posted a message on Facebook in which she posed this question:

Khoza is set to deliver the Helen Joseph Memorial Lecture in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening and it is widely expected that she will make an announcement about her political future.

"I think the ANC has fulfilled its mission," she said on Jacaranda FM.

"It is about time we as South Africans realise we need a new political platform that is going to be inclusive of everybody.

"Who or how it is going to come about, I do not know."

Read: Makhosi Khoza Says There Really Is Nothing To Celebrate In The Defeat Of The Motion Of No Confidence

In September, Khoza said the ANC could not self-correct.

"We have seen how the ANC [is] willing to deploy severely incompetent employees to strategic departments... I am told that this ANC can still self-correct. This new, alien ANC is delusional if they think they could."

"During the last few months of persecution, I had to humble myself in front of my ANC leaders in order to plan my solution."