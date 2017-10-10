These 17 Celebrities Are Up For International Awards And We Couldn't Be Prouder

South African celebrities keep making us proud, especially when they bag nominations for international awards.

In recent weeks, we have congratulated a few of our faves, who are already winners in our eyes.

The nominations list for the All Africa Music Awards is dominated by local favourites whose music has made a mark on airwaves throughout the continent.

Here are the 17 stars nominated for various awards across the globe:

1. Thuso Mbedu

She was nominated for an international Emmy for her role as Winnie in the drama series "Is'thunzi".

2. Babes Wodumo

The "Wololo" hitmaker -- real name Bongekile Simelane -- was nominated for the MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category. She also made the nominations list for the All Africa Music Awards in the Best Female category.

3. Nasty C

Like Babes, David Junior Ngcobo is heading to London for the MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category. He also has multiple nominations at the All Africa Music Awards happening on November 12.

4. Amanda Black

The "Amazulu" hitmaker has been nominated for the Best Female Artist in Southern Africa and Best Female Artist in Inspirational Music categories at the All Africa Music Awards.

5. AKA

Kiernan Forbes, or Super Mega to you, is nominated in multiple categories, including Best Male and African Hip Hop in the All African Music Awards.

6. Thandiswa Mazwai

Also known as King Tha, Mazwai is nominated in the Best Female in Southern Africa category.

Also nominated are:

7. Emtee for Best Male and Best Hip Hop

8. Lebo Sekgobela for Best Female

9. Busiswa for Best Female and Best African Contemporary

10. Hugh Masekela for Best African Jazz and Best Male

11. Mi Casa for Best Group in African Electro

12. Nduduzo Makhathini for Best Male

13. Mobi Dixon for Best African Electro

14. Mafikizolo for Best Duo/Group

15. Nozipho for Best African RnB

16. Armageddon for Best African Rock

17. Donald for African Fans Favourite (for his song "Rain Drops" with Tiwa Savage)

We are super proud. Bring home those trophies

We'll be waiting like: