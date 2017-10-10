These 17 Celebrities Are Up For International Awards And We Couldn't Be Prouder

South African celebrities keep making us proud, especially when they bag nominations for international awards.
In recent weeks, we have congratulated a few of our faves, who are already winners in our eyes.
The nominations list for the All Africa Music Awards is dominated by local favourites whose music has made a mark on airwaves throughout the continent.
Here are the 17 stars nominated for various awards across the globe:
1. Thuso Mbedu
She was nominated for an international Emmy for her role as Winnie in the drama series "Is'thunzi".
So it's been brought to my attention that I've been nominated for the INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS which is kind of a BIG DEAL for me 😝🙈 I have to say my thank yous 🤸🏾♀️ I am here by the Grace of God! So before I say anything else : Thank you Jesus. I don't know how to put this into words. I've screamed, I've danced and jumped, I've prayed (and my vocabulary wouldn't rise to the occasion) and I've cried. I am so humbled. To my sister, Masentle Nomalungelo Mbedu, @noma.mbedu I love you more than words can explain. I am here because of God through you. To my agent, Anna, @annzo_duck thank you for taking me in and believing in me when all the other "big" agencies turned me away. God willed it and so we live purpose. RAPID BLUE! God bless and increase you. Thank you for believing in all of us by casting us. I definitely wouldn't have been able to rise to the occasion without my wonderful cast. My support system. AMANDA LANE! My words fall short but I'm gonna squeeze you so hard when I see you tomorrow! The crew! Thank you for being patient with us and making us look like the best versions of ourselves. Mzansi Magic: @mzansimagic the channel that gave me my very first acting break. Humbly, I thank you. To my family and ALL my friends: thank you humbly and I love you. Vuyelwa Mpakanyiswa, my friend and guide (and manager) this is just the beginning. Thank you for putting up with me for so long. @sdumo.mtshali Season 1 bhuti, you were my go-to person. You were never tired of helping me when I was frustrated or confused by my offers. You were always willing to talk it out and suggest different ways of playing it. We need more people like you! Thank you so much. Obviously, I could go on and on and on and on! But simply: Abahlali bezishebo (niyazazi). PMB. KZN. SATAFRIKA! Ngiyanithanda. Kubonga mina umntana kagogo. Glory be to God. Never lose heart. Keep pushing. Your dream is just a stepping stone to the greater things God has in store for you. From South Africa to the World. #IWill #daretobedifferent #internatonalemmys2017 #iemmysnominee #ThusoMbedu #ThisIsUs #TeachMeHowTo #iemmyNOM AMANINJA! @MakgotsoM1 @zikhona_bali @YolandaKgaka @tkaula
2. Babes Wodumo
The "Wololo" hitmaker -- real name Bongekile Simelane -- was nominated for the MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category. She also made the nominations list for the All Africa Music Awards in the Best Female category.
READ: Congratulations To Babes Wodumo And Nasty C On Their MTV EMAs Nominations
3. Nasty C
Like Babes, David Junior Ngcobo is heading to London for the MTV EMAs in the Best African Act category. He also has multiple nominations at the All Africa Music Awards happening on November 12.
4. Amanda Black
The "Amazulu" hitmaker has been nominated for the Best Female Artist in Southern Africa and Best Female Artist in Inspirational Music categories at the All Africa Music Awards.
OMG!!! Nominated at the All Africa Music Awards— Amanda Black (@AmandaBlackSA) September 25, 2017
For
Best Female Artist in Southern Africa &
Best Female Artist in... https://t.co/x1DQiI0CC9 pic.twitter.com/Q4i1l4q0Fj
5. AKA
Kiernan Forbes, or Super Mega to you, is nominated in multiple categories, including Best Male and African Hip Hop in the All African Music Awards.
6. Thandiswa Mazwai
Also known as King Tha, Mazwai is nominated in the Best Female in Southern Africa category.
Also nominated are:
7. Emtee for Best Male and Best Hip Hop
8. Lebo Sekgobela for Best Female
9. Busiswa for Best Female and Best African Contemporary
10. Hugh Masekela for Best African Jazz and Best Male
11. Mi Casa for Best Group in African Electro
12. Nduduzo Makhathini for Best Male
13. Mobi Dixon for Best African Electro
14. Mafikizolo for Best Duo/Group
15. Nozipho for Best African RnB
16. Armageddon for Best African Rock
17. Donald for African Fans Favourite (for his song "Rain Drops" with Tiwa Savage)
We are super proud. Bring home those trophies
We'll be waiting like: