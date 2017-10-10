WATCH: More Storm Chaos As Torrential Rain And Winds Slam Durban

Torrential rain and winds have slammed parts of the East Coat and nearby inland areas, with wide-scale flooding reported in some parts of Durban.

Emergency services are reported to have been scrambling to attend to numerous incidents, such as motor vehicle collisions and flooding in buildings. Roofs have reportedly been torn off various buildings in the Durban central business district as well.

Some residents took to Twitter to share their experiences.

The Situation Is Mad Real In & Around Durban. FETCH THE KIDS FROM SCHOOL!! And That's The Only Time You Should Go Out #DurbanStorm pic.twitter.com/9HQa92ueWO — VOOV: Meet Ziwa (@MeetZiwa) October 10, 2017

Stay indoors if you're in Durban. I nearly died in the storm just now. Do not go outside @ecr9495 warn people pic.twitter.com/bfml3MpTvh — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) October 10, 2017

Up to 30cm flooding here in Durban pic.twitter.com/X2keDpTgaK — Alex (@alexandrejevic) October 10, 2017