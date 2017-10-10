All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • NEWS

    WATCH: More Storm Chaos As Torrential Rain And Winds Slam Durban

    There are reports of flooding, crashes and roofs being torn off.

    10/10/2017 11:25 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Twitter @StormReportSA1

    Torrential rain and winds have slammed parts of the East Coat and nearby inland areas, with wide-scale flooding reported in some parts of Durban.

    Emergency services are reported to have been scrambling to attend to numerous incidents, such as motor vehicle collisions and flooding in buildings. Roofs have reportedly been torn off various buildings in the Durban central business district as well.

    Some residents took to Twitter to share their experiences.

