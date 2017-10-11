15-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Northwest

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead after a man opened fire on a group of protesters in Lichtenburg, North West on Tuesday.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the boy was killed along the Boikhutso Road, at about 08:00.

Two others were wounded.

"At this point, we don't know why the driver of the car opened fire on the protesters. We will allow investigations to take its course," Mokgwabone said.

This comes after a group of residents from the Blydeville community in Lichtenburg torched a truck on the R503 Lichtenburg-Coligny Road on Tuesday morning.

Mokgwabone said the road was temporarily closed after protesters barricaded it with burning tyres and other objects. Mokgwabone said the man has not been arrested yet but is known to police.

He said calm has been restored in the area, but stressed that anything can happen throughout Tuesday night.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

In April, the death of teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu divided the nearby farming town of Coligny.

Moshoeu's death sparked riots with residents taking to the streets and looting and burning buildings.

The two men, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were arrested and charged with murder.

Doorwaard and Schutte allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claim he was killed because he was black.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5 000 each.

