Best Of HuffPost On 11 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. A group of eight analysts is keeping a close eye on the ANC presidential race and predicting who is currently ahead. Six of them say Cyril Ramaphosa is in the lead this month.

2. A service delivery protest went horribly wrong when a 46-year-old man shot at protesters, killing 15-year-old Joseph Spense. We spoke to his mom, who is struggling to believe her son is gone.

South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba addresses a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa April 4, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

3. The modus operandi in the attack on the Public Investment Corporation seems to be the same as the offensive on Pravin Gordhan and Sars. Pieter du Toit looks at the similarities.

4. A Discovery doctor has expressed concern at how embracing different body types has sometimes equated to embracing obesity in South Africa. We need to "stop normalising obesity", she said.

5. Whether your console is the Play Station 4, XBox One or the new Nintendo Switch, these are the top five games you have to play before the year is out.

6. The jury is out on whether Makhosi Khoza's proposed party is viable. Some analysts say she should give it a go, others say she should join an existing party.

7. The WWF has responded to Tim Noakes' claims that eating more meat is better for the environment. Here's what they had to say.