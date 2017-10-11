Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein: 'Everyone Needs To Stop ... It's Wrong.'

Actress Lindsay Lohan came to Harvey Weinstein's defense on Wednesday and issued a stern message to the film producer's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now," Lohan said over Instagram Stories. "I don't think it's right what's going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Chapman, who has been married to Weinstein for nearly a decade, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving him amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The alleged abuse suffered by multiple women, including Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, has been the subject of recent exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker. In response, Weinstein's eponymous production company fired him on Sunday.

Lohan later deleted the message from her Instagram account, but Buzzfeed's Lauren Yap captured the video and shared it on Twitter.