Man Hands Himself In After Allegedly Opening Fire On Lichtenburg Protesters, Killing Boy

A 46-year-old man has handed himself over to police after he allegedly opened fire on a group of protesters, killing a 15-year-old boy in Lichtenburg in the North West.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 the man handed himself over at around 22:00 on Tuesday evening.

The boy was killed along the Boikhutso Road on Tuesday morning.

"The suspect's arrest follows an incident in which he allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old Stander Tshukudu of Blydeville while two other males aged 17 and 20 were injured," Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone said a man who was travelling in a white car, got out of his vehicle and opened fire on the group of protesters.

Protesting

"The incident was preceded by public violence in which an unconfirmed number of Blydeville community members torched a truck on the R503 (Lichtenburg-Coligny Road) near Agricor building in the early hours of Tuesday."

The roads in the area were temporarily closed.

The man is expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday to a face a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Municipal private security officials stand armed outside the Ditsobotla Municipal Offices where Mayor Daniel Buthelezi was held hostage by protesting community members in Lichtenburg

North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane requested residents to remain calm

In April, the death of teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu divided the nearby farming town of Coligny.

Moshoeu's death sparked riots, with residents taking to the streets and looting and burning buildings.

The two men, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were arrested and charged with murder.

Doorewaard and Schutte allegedly caught Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claim he was killed because he was black.

Doorewaard and Schutte are out on bail of R5 000 each.

Their case was transferred to the North West High Court in Mahikeng and is expected to continue on November 15.

