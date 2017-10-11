Mantashe: If Ramaphosa Doesn't Become President, ANC Will Be In Crisis

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe believes that, if the country's top post is not handed down to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa come the party's national conference in December, the ANC will fall into "crisis".

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Mantashe said if President Jacob Zuma's succession is not "managed properly", the results may be "disastrous".

If Pres Zuma, with experience, refuses to handover to DP, we will be in a crisis. Let us find a woman to be DP, for succession to be managed — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) October 10, 2017

When succession is not managed properly, results become disastrous #ORTambo — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) October 10, 2017

Suggesting a female deputy to Ramaphosa, it is likely that Mantashe was hinting at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for second place -- which entrenches the idea of a unified slate including members of both camps to avoid a contest in December.

Leadership of #ANC has a responsibility to manage succession. We can't have accidental leadership succession as a 105 organisation #ORTambo — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) October 10, 2017

There's a theory of a woman President. That's strange. We want a President of the ANC, male or female. #ORTambo — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) October 10, 2017