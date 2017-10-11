All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Mantashe: If Ramaphosa Doesn't Become President, ANC Will Be In Crisis

    In a series of tweets, Mantashe suggested a female deputy president to Ramaphosa, possibly hinting at a unified slate ahead of the ANC's conference in December.

    11/10/2017 08:44 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Masi Losi/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Gwede Mantashe.

    ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe believes that, if the country's top post is not handed down to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa come the party's national conference in December, the ANC will fall into "crisis".

    In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Mantashe said if President Jacob Zuma's succession is not "managed properly", the results may be "disastrous".

    Suggesting a female deputy to Ramaphosa, it is likely that Mantashe was hinting at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for second place -- which entrenches the idea of a unified slate including members of both camps to avoid a contest in December.

