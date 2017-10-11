Mbalula: No Sponsorships For Family Holiday

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's trip to Dubai was paid for by himself and his family, and there were no sponsorships for it, the police ministry said on Monday.

On Monday, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported that a company, Sedgars, which supplies clothing to Sascoc, paid for at least half of the minister's expenses when he travelled to Dubai last year.

According to Times Live, the ministry strongly denied this, saying there was no conflict of interest.

"The Minister did not receive a sponsorship for the said private family trip; there were no gratuities or gifts received for the trip... the Minister's family was and is responsible for the trip from the family financial resources‚ details of which are completely confidential and protected in accordance with [Parliament's] Members Code of Ethics‚" the ministry reportedly said in a statement.

Mbalula reportedly said the allegations were part of an "orchestrated" plan to impugn his integrity.

Sedgars has reportedly denied paying for the trip, according to EWN.

EWN reported on Tuesday that Mbalula said he was ready to face Parliament if he had done anything wrong. This followed calls by the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus for investigations into Mbalula's trip, while the DA said it was looking into Mbalula's declaration of interests.

Mbalula told 702 on Monday that he was ready to answer to Parliament.

"I'm a public representative, if there's anything that I need to declare, you don't need to remind me and if I have erred in terms of ethics of Parliament, let me be taken to task."