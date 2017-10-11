With 2017 in its final quarter and the festive season around the corner, gamers and console enthusiasts know the value of a good video game. Hint away and hope for these, come Christmas.

Whether you're playing on the Play Station 4, XBox One or the new Nintendo Switch console, here are the top five games you have to play in 2017.

1. FIFA 18

Platform: PS4, PC, XBox One and Nintendo Switch

The world's biggest and most loved sports game is officially out, and the new edition of the FIFA franchise is here. With Cristiano Ronaldo gracing the cover of football's most iconic game, the gameplay and graphics are light years ahead of its predecessor.

Career mode is in its second season, with the managerial mode more intense than ever. FIFA 18 is the game you do not want to miss out on. And yes, Ronaldo is better than Messi, but only in the game.

2. The Legend Of Zelda

Platform: Nintendo Switch

This high-intensity fantasy game is one hell of an adventure. It is a mixture of adventure, action fighting and puzzle solving -- and with Link as the main character, it's the ultimate fantasy game. Link is given the task of rescuing Princess Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule from the villain Ganon.

Primarily developed and published by Nintendo, "The Legend Of Zelda" was first created in 1986, with the series expanding to 19 editions on all of Nintendo's major consoles.

3. WWE 2K18

Platforms: PS4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch

It is scheduled to be released worldwide on October 17 2017 with WWE superstar Seth Rollins on the cover.

WWE is back and bigger than ever, especially for chicken lovers, as KFC's Colonel Sanders will be a playable character in "WWE 2K18" as part of a product placement deal.

4. NBA 2K18

Enjoy the return of the NBA this summer by adding "NBA 2K18" to your shopping list. With recently traded Kyrie Irving said to be on the cover, basketball's biggest game is a must-have for ballers.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has been tabbed as the cover athlete for "NBA 2K18 Legend Edition".

5. Mass Effect: Andromeda

Platforms: PS4 and XBox One

The game is set in the Milky Way Galaxy during the 22nd century, where humanity is planning to populate new home worlds in the Andromeda Galaxy as part of a strategy called the Andromeda Initiative.

Following its announcement in June 2015, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" became a highly anticipated game.