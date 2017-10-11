All Sections
    We're Crushing Hard On Pearl Thusi And DJ Zinhle This Wednesday -- Their PDA Is So Great

    Goals!

    11/10/2017 15:07 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    PearlThusi/Instagram
    Besties.

    Celebrity best friends Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle Jiyane are all the friendship goals one would ever need.

    The pair has been serving us friendship goals with their public display of love for one another, which is so beautiful -- there's clearly no stopping them now.

    In August, their series of pictures in matching outfits sparked the #DjZinhlePearlThusiChallenge, which took social media by storm, with fans posting photos of themselves and their best friends in matching outfits.

    READ: This DJ Zinhle And Pearl Thusi Challenge Is Taking Over Twitter And It's Just The Thing We Needed To Make Our Day

    Over the weekend, the besties hosted 10 winners of the challenge for a brunch meet-up at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, courtesy of Albany.

