We're Crushing Hard On Pearl Thusi And DJ Zinhle This Wednesday -- Their PDA Is So Great

Celebrity best friends Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle Jiyane are all the friendship goals one would ever need.

The pair has been serving us friendship goals with their public display of love for one another, which is so beautiful -- there's clearly no stopping them now.

In August, their series of pictures in matching outfits sparked the # DjZinhlePearlThusiChallenge, which took social media by storm, with fans posting photos of themselves and their best friends in matching outfits.

Over the weekend, the besties hosted 10 winners of the challenge for a brunch meet-up at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, courtesy of Albany.