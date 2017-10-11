WWF Responds To Tim Noakes: Scrutinise The Source And Eat Less Meat

The World Wide Fund for Nature has responded to claims by Banting diet proponent Tim Noakes that eating more meat is better for the environment. The organisation says the human race faces dire consequences as a result of livestock farming.

A recent WWF report on livestock farming examined the impact of eating a meat-based diet.

"In a world where more and more people adopt a Western diet –- one that's high in meat, dairy and processed food –- producing crops to feed our livestock is putting an enormous strain on our natural resources and is a driving force behind wide-scale biodiversity loss. The United Kingdom food supply alone is directly linked to the extinction of an estimated 33 species at home and abroad," the report says.

Noakes previously told HuffPost SA that "the only way we will save the planet is by going back to eating meat" and that "the myth that livestock is driving environmental issues is driven by the fossil-fuel industry and they are very powerful".

He faced widespread criticism as a result, with one respondent saying: "The logical failing of his argument is a feature of an increasingly desperate attitude to defend his position."

However, the WWF says, there are arid regions around the globe where livestock production is less damaging to the environment than crop production.

South Africa has some arable land that is suitable for crop production. But there are large areas, such as our temperate grasslands, that are suited to raising cattle "in a way that is more compatible with the local biodiversity than many other land uses".

In instances such as these, the WWF says, sustainable livestock production can be the best agricultural use of the land and eating a small amount of "range-fed meat is a good food choice for those concerned about the environment".

Many conservation priority ecoregions (such as the Amazon) are impacted by livestock production in significant ways. In some cases, such as in feed production and deforestation, these impacts form a chain of environmental damage that spans the globe.

On the other hand, it is also true that South Africa has limited arable land suitable for crop production and there are large areas (such as our temperate grasslands), which are well suited to raising cattle in a way that is more compatible with the local biodiversity than many other land uses. In this instance, sustainable livestock production is often the best agricultural land use, and in certain circumstances consuming a limited amount of range fed meat is a good food choice for those concerned about the environment.

