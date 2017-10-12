Best Of HuffPost On 12 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Ahmed Timol's brother and former anti-apartheid activist, Mohamed Timol, looks on after the court judgment ruling his brother's death a murder by police officers.

1. Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol was murdered. This was the verdict handed down in court on Thursday, more than 45 years after his death. These were the latest updates.

2. The Lichtenburg community in North West is furious over the government's failure to deliver on its promises and the death of 15-year-old Spense Tshukudu "changed the whole focus" of their protests. Accused of his murder, Jaco du Plooy was denied bail in court on Thursday.

3. Fired minister of finance Pravin Gordhan pulled no punches at a conference recently, when he said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must send President Jacob Zuma packing to Nkandla in January, after he assumes the leadership of the ANC.

Lions Head and the 12 Apostles

4. Cape Town is our healthiest city this year, with the highest number of residents at a healthy weight, according to Discovery's annual Vitality ObeCity Index. Here are five reasons why this could be.

5. KwaZulu-Natal, with the most voting delegates of any province, usually has huge sway over who becomes ANC president. But this time around the province is split between three candidates in the race for ANC presidency.

6. With the latest outbreak of bird flu causing mild panic in South Africa, here are seven things you should know about the avian virus.

7. While 4 percent of all employees in the South African workplace are queer, many of them don't feel safe enough to come out in the workplace. Can the new LGBT+ Forum make it safer for queer employees to come out?