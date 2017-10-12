Cyril Must Tell JZ To Leave And Go Live In Nkandla -- Gordhan

Former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan (right) and his former deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa must send President Jacob Zuma packing to Nkandla in January after he assumes the leadership of the ANC, former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan says.

#MICSA Gordhan & Jonas - trying to diagnose the structural economic problems in SA @GustavNeethling pic.twitter.com/bCpszzGI96 — TheFinancialEmporium (@FinanceEmporium) October 12, 2017

According to a report on Netwerk24, Gordhan told an investment conference in Cape Town that it is "imperative" Ramaphosa becomes the governing party's leader when it holds its elective conference in two months' time.

His first order of business should be to get rid of the head of state. "And then, in January, they must tell President Zuma to go and live in Nkandla. And then they should act decisively in making changes," Gordhan reportedly said.

Listening to ZA political stars Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas at the annual Morningstar investment and advisor conference pic.twitter.com/xHR8hu4HYu — Afra (@Afrafin) October 12, 2017

Zuma fired Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas, as finance minister and deputy finance minister respectively, in March. He has since been a vocal critic of the president and has been addressing various public gatherings since his sacking. He will be delivering the address at the Ahmed Kathrada Annual Lecture at the Wits Theatre in Johannesburg on Saturday October 14.

Jonas, appearing on stage at the same gathering, told investors that billions of rands had already been plundered from state coffers and moved offshore. "The space for people to plunder is being closed down. That's why the pace of plundering is on the increase," according to Netwerk24.