Lichtenburg Accused To Stay In Jail For His Own Protection

Murder accused Jaco du Plooy's first hearing was held on Thursday morning in the Lichtenburg Magistrates' court. The 46-year-old is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing 15-year-old Joseph Spense Tshukudu on Tuesday, causing public outrage and prompting Blydeville residents to intensify their protest action.

Although Du Plooy's lawyer tried to justify his bail saying that his client was not a flight risk and would be safer at home, the magistrate decided to deny bail.

The case will resume on October 19.

Du Plooy's lawyer said his client felt threatened at the time and that was why he resorted to shooting at Tshukudu and his friends.

However, investigating officer Captain Ratane Monyai said it was not possible for the group to have posed a threat to the accused because there were no signs of damage to his bakkie. Monyai said Spense and his friends were trying to direct cars to avoid the protesters.

"Where the shooting incident was, there was no rioting," he said.

The officer then said the accused should not be granted bail because his life could be in danger as community members are still extremely angry.

He also raised the point that Du Plooy's wife, Theresa, had to move out of their home for safety reasons.

