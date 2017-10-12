It's Clearly Wedding Reality Show Season On Local TV. Here's How Each Of Them Works

SABC3 debuted its new reality series, "Married in a Flash", on Wednesday, bringing the number of local wedding reality shows on our airwaves to four.

The show joins its counterparts, Mzansi Magic's "Our Perfect Wedding", "The Wedding Bashers" on M-Net and "Married at First Sight" on Lifetime.

If you haven't been following, or just need a reminder of what each show is all about, here's a rundown:

'Married in a Flash'

On this show, couples who are in a long-term relationship or engaged are given R75,000 to plan and execute their wedding. The catch is they only have three days in which to plan their special day.

The day is finally here..Married In A Flash season 1 premiers tonight on @SABC3 at 19h30 pic.twitter.com/qWNE8TL0tz — MIAF_SABC3 (@MIAF_Sabc3) October 11, 2017

The cameras follow them from the day on which they are given the money. Viewers can watch the couples planning what they can and can't afford, what they can achieve in three days and drawing up the guest list: who makes it and who gets chopped. The couples are followed as they delegate from their to-do list and put together the final touches for the big day. The wedding day is also televised.

Nolo Malope presents the show.

The first episode featured Sheila and Mark, who met on a dating app and fell in love at first swipe. Mark has been insisting on getting married in court, but Sheila wanted her dream wedding, "Married In a Flash" came through to make their dream come true.

If the reactions are anything to go by, the show, which is the brainchild of Connect TV, made its mark.

Beautiful wedding. Very simple. This is the kind of wedding that is needed. Not indumezulu ezofaka umuntu in debts#MarriedInAFlash — Thobelani Ncapai (@ThobelaniNcapai) October 11, 2017

If you and your partner would like to be on the show, the door is still open:

The catch? They have only 3 days to plan their wedding. Can it be done? Yes! If you or your partner are aged 28 or above email us at.... — MIAF_SABC3 (@MIAF_Sabc3) October 10, 2017

...Tell us your story and why you deserve to be married in a flash👰🏽🤵🏽 — MIAF_SABC3 (@MIAF_Sabc3) October 10, 2017

'The Wedding Bashers'

This show is an M-Net original co-produced by Gavin Wratten and Proverb, real name Tebogo Thekisho.

The show features 22 weddings over 12 episodes and has an all-star celebrity team of experts, the Bash(ers), who attend and secretly rate the weddings each week.

Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana is the food police. Media personality Denise Zimba judges the entertainment value of each wedding. Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman Cindy Nell is all about the fashion. And celebrity wedding planner Zavion Kotze checks out the decor.

The personalities rate each wedding and the scores are announced during the show. In addition, each of the Bash(ers) gives an overall experience score, which goes into the ultimate wedding gift. This will only be unwrapped at the end of the season to reveal the winner. The overall experience scores trump all other scores.

The couple whose wedding has the highest overall experience score wins the wedding of the season title and walks away with prizes worth more than R800,000, including a seven-night honeymoon in the Seychelles and jewellery to the value of more than R100,000.

'Our Perfect Wedding'

Also the brainchild of Connect TV, the show is popularly known among its fans as "OPW".

It is the longest-standing of all the shows with more than six seasons.

"OPW" follows Mzansi couples in the days leading up to their wedding. Couples give the viewer a front-row seat to their perfect wedding -- all the tears, laughter, anxiety and love is captured as the big day draws near. They attempt to tick off every item on their wish list and have their perfect wedding.

'Married at First Sight'

Two strangers paired by experts meet each other for the first time at the altar. After a few weeks, which include a honeymoon and advice from financial experts, psychologists and relationship experts, they must decide whether they want to stay together or not.

You'd think the show would have a zero success rate, but some couples who were on the American version of the show are still together and having babies.

Married at First Sight South Africa is back with a new season, starts 06 October at 20:50 CAT...Tell everybody! #MAFSSA pic.twitter.com/R6qgeWYlfA — Lifetime Africa (@LifetimeSA) September 19, 2017

If you're a fan of reality (wedding) shows, you're spoilt for choice: