    • NEWS

    Lichtenburg Community Turns Up In Huge Numbers For Suspected Killer's Court Appearance

    “We want to see the white man who killed our child.”

    12/10/2017 10:14 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Pontsho Mabena - HuffPost SA
    Community members outside court on Thursday.

    Protesting community members were singing and dancing outside the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning, where a man suspected of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy was set to appear.

    A large group of people from the Blydeville community had already gathered outside the court building by early morning.

    "We want to see the white man who killed our child"

    The courtroom, which can only accommodate about 60 people, was too small to house all the protesters, leading to arguments with police members.

    "If we were white you would allow us all to come in, all you want to do is shoot us!" Esther Mooketsi, one of the protesters, shouted at the police.

    "We want to see the white man who killed our child," she demanded.

    READ: Distressed Lichtenburg Mom Recounts The Events Leading To Her Son's Death

    Another community member, More Lentikile, spoke to HuffPost SA about the ongoing racial tensions in the North West town.

    "The white people said they would fight us, if we fight them. They said they will shoot to kill."

    This is an ongoing story.

