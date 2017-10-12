VERDICT: Ahmed Timol Was Murdered

Judge Billy Mothle has ruled that the late anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol did not commit suicide, but was rather pushed to his death by apartheid security branch police officers.

The historic judgement overturned a decades-old inquest finding which found Timol had taken his own life in 1971, jumping from the 10th floor of the notorious John Vorster Square Police Station in Johannesburg.



The judgement vindicates the Timol family who for decades have insisted the initial inquest, over 40 years ago, was cover-up and riddled with lies.

The court has ordered that former security branch officer Jan Rodrigues be investigated for murder as an accessory after the fact.

Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee, following the verdict, said, "Ma and pa are undoubtedly resting and smiling for the heavens".

Cajee has dedicated the "better part of his life" to fighting for the truth and justice to prevail. On Wednesday he told HuffPost SA the sacrifices made by thousands of ordinary men and women during apartheid should "inspire us to continue the struggle albeit in a different political landscape where their liberation party is now the governing party of the day".

