Nhlanhla Nciza To Mentor Young Artists On How To 'Win, The Right Way'

Nhlanhla Nciza is ready to hold the hands of young, up-and-coming female entertainers and show them how to win, the right way.

The singer and businesswoman spoke to HuffPost SA following the announcement of her partnership with whisky maker Chivas Regal.

As part of its campaign to inspire a new generation of South Africans, the brand partnered with three South African trailblazers: Nciza, football legend Lucas Radebe and renowned designer Laduma Ngxokolo. The trio will identify and recruit deserving talent in their respective fields of expertise. Through mentorship and a curated financial contribution, they will continue to share their success by inspiring a new generation, while making a positive impact on the lives of others.

For Nciza, the partnership could not have come at a better time.

"I'm a strong believer in giving back and investing in young people and giving an opportunity to grow their talent. Through this partnership, I have identified two young aspiring musicians whom I will sign under my record label, Home Base Records. We will go all the way with them as far as kickstarting their careers is concerned -- they will release singles, then albums. I will also assist them in securing performances and give them all the mentoring they need to win in the industry, the right way," she said.

Nciza, who is a founding member of the group Mafikizolo, celebrated 20 years of the group as well as her journey in the music industry.

I'm here to say you and your talent can win the right way without conforming and changing who you are for acceptance. Nhlanhla Nciza

"Looking back at my 20 years in this industry and realising that I arrived at this moment without compromising myself makes me proud. At the time when I started out, people would make me empty promises and offers in exchange for favours, but I did not fall into those traps. Instead, I stayed true to my mother's teaching to respect myself and others," she said.

Nciza wants the same thing for aspiring entertainers coming into the industry.

"Young black women are made to feel like they need to look or dress a certain way in order to sell, and I'm here to dispel that. If you want to wear a mini skirt it should be because you wanted to and not out of expectation. I'm here to say you and your talent can win the right way without conforming and changing who you are for acceptance," Nciza said.

Nciza, who also owns fashion line NN Vintage, celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband Thembinkosi in July.

She said all Mafikizolo fans should look out for tour dates coming out soon.