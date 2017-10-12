Rohde Doesn't Want His Daughters To Attend His Trial

Murder accused Jason Rohde during his trial at the Western Cape High Court on October 09, 2017 in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Former Geffen International Realty Franchises CEO Jason Rohde does not want his three daughters to attend his murder trial, as the details of his wife, Susan's death are too upsetting, The Times reported on Thursday.

Rohde is alleged to have staged his wife's suicide and murdered her in July 2016. His case is currently underway in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

Apart from his five-man legal team, Rohde has reportedly had no supporters in court. His attorney, Daniel Witz, told The Times that Rohde was "focused".

"He's just focused and taking serious amounts of notes. On every point that a witness has raised he's given us feedback and instructions, so he's focused," Witz reportedly said.

On Tuesday, the court reportedly heard from a colleague of Rohde, Mark Thompson, who tried to resuscitate Susan at Spier Wine estate in Stellenbosch. Rohde reportedly said next to Thompson saying, "Mark, help me."

According to News24, Rohde told the court that he felt uneasy when he noticed things that did not add up at the crime scene.

#Rohde Thompson: Her whole neck area was fairly bruised. Line around her neck is more clearly defined in photo than he recalls. @TeamNews24 — Jenna Etheridge (@JennaEtheridge) October 10, 2017

There was reportedly some commotion in a room at the wine estate, where the Geffen Realty staff were attending their annual conference.

Cleaning staff reportedly told him there were a white woman and a white man inside the room, and that the woman had tried to hang herself.

Thompson then saw Susan's body on the floor with her husband sitting next to her. Thompson reportedly tried to administer CPR on Susan but forgot to block her nose.

He continued administering CPR for 30 to 45 minutes, News24 reported.

Susan was naked with a bruise on her leg. Thompson said the cord allegedly used by Susan to hang herself did not make sense, as well as the position of her body.