These Could Be The Reasons Why Cape Town Is The 'Healthiest' City To Live In This Year

It is not much of a surprise that Cape Town is the country's healthiest city in 2017, with the highest number of people who are of a healthy weight.

This was revealed in the 2017 Discovery Vitality ObeCity Index results released on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Nearly half a million Vitality members from the Mother City, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth were analysed in four categories. These were weight status (measured by Body Mass Index), food-purchasing score (the ratio of healthy versus unhealthy food), fruit and vegetable portions purchased and teaspoons of sugar and salt consumed.

Although some differences were "marginal", Cape Town scored best in all categories but the teaspoons of sugar and salt.

Bar the current water issues, it's not much of a surprise to us why Discovery members from the Mother City would emerge on top -- and here are 5 reasons why they may have a bit of an edge:

The sun

During the peak of summer, the sun sets at about 8pm. This would compel anyone to be out and about and make the most of what this city has to offer: walking your dog, a late run, a bike ride or exploring, on foot, one of many of Cape Town's night markets post-sunset.

A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

The sea

Cape Town has beautiful beaches, with Camps Bay beach named as one of the world's most beautiful. Lots of strolling, running, swimming, kayaking and surfing at these beaches is a sure way to burn calories.

A post shared by Vaiana (@vai.ana) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

A post shared by @squatforpancakes on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

The mountain

Capetonians living in areas near the mountain always seem to be hiking. We mean, have you seen those spectacular views from the top of Lion's Head ?

A post shared by Bradley Nelson Smith (@diaryofbrad) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

A post shared by becca schofield (@beeecccaa) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

The culinary scene

Not only is it known for Michelin-starred restaurants and being the culinary capital of the world, but Cape Town's markets apparently have everything, from sugar-free ice cream to banting cookies -- and on a budget, too. So even if you choose to eat out, you're covered.

A post shared by Food Cape Town (@foodcapetown) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

The botanical gardens

There's no better way to get your 10,000 steps in than with a slow-paced walk around the stunning gardens and, if you can afford it, winelands, or even golf courses.

A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:18am PDT