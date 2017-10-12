All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    These Could Be The Reasons Why Cape Town Is The 'Healthiest' City To Live In This Year

    It must be the sun, the sea and the mountain.

    12/10/2017 16:50 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Andreas Bucher via Getty Images
    Cape Town's Table Mountain.

    It is not much of a surprise that Cape Town is the country's healthiest city in 2017, with the highest number of people who are of a healthy weight.

    This was revealed in the 2017 Discovery Vitality ObeCity Index results released on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

    Nearly half a million Vitality members from the Mother City, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth were analysed in four categories. These were weight status (measured by Body Mass Index), food-purchasing score (the ratio of healthy versus unhealthy food), fruit and vegetable portions purchased and teaspoons of sugar and salt consumed.

    Although some differences were "marginal", Cape Town scored best in all categories but the teaspoons of sugar and salt.

    Bar the current water issues, it's not much of a surprise to us why Discovery members from the Mother City would emerge on top -- and here are 5 reasons why they may have a bit of an edge:

    The sun

    During the peak of summer, the sun sets at about 8pm. This would compel anyone to be out and about and make the most of what this city has to offer: walking your dog, a late run, a bike ride or exploring, on foot, one of many of Cape Town's night markets post-sunset.

    A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on

    A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on

    The sea

    Cape Town has beautiful beaches, with Camps Bay beach named as one of the world's most beautiful. Lots of strolling, running, swimming, kayaking and surfing at these beaches is a sure way to burn calories.

    A post shared by Vaiana (@vai.ana) on

    A post shared by @squatforpancakes on

    The mountain

    Capetonians living in areas near the mountain always seem to be hiking. We mean, have you seen those spectacular views from the top of Lion's Head?

    A post shared by becca schofield (@beeecccaa) on

    The culinary scene

    Not only is it known for Michelin-starred restaurants and being the culinary capital of the world, but Cape Town's markets apparently have everything, from sugar-free ice cream to banting cookies -- and on a budget, too. So even if you choose to eat out, you're covered.

    A post shared by Food Cape Town (@foodcapetown) on

    A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on

    The botanical gardens

    There's no better way to get your 10,000 steps in than with a slow-paced walk around the stunning gardens and, if you can afford it, winelands, or even golf courses.

    A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on

    A post shared by lovecapetown (@lovecapetown) on

    MORE:Cape TownLifestyleVitalityObeCity