7 Outrageous Dishes From The SA Restaurant Voted 7th Best In The World

La Colombe in Constantia has just been nominated the seventh best restaurant in the world by users of Trip Advisor, the only restaurant from Africa in the top 25. But what do they serve at the infamous Cape Town institution?
"Can I award six stars? I will have to find a thesaurus to adequately describe the food. The service was also beyond fault," Trip Advisor said in the ratings.
Here are seven of the craziest dishes from the restaurant that you need to see to understand:
1. This Alice In Wonderland tea party thing, that could be soup
2. A bowl of rocks that are actually petit fours
3. This forest-y, ocean-ish, driftwood thing. Who knows?
4. Possibly ice cream, but also potentially frozen peas
5. This hand grenade filled with ox tongue
6. A Tokyo-pop, Jackson Pollock abstract expressionist desert extravaganza. Pudding, basically
7. And then, a signature dish -- "tinned tuna". Boom