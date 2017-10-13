7 Outrageous Dishes From The SA Restaurant Voted 7th Best In The World

La Colombe in Constantia has just been nominated the seventh best restaurant in the world by users of Trip Advisor, the only restaurant from Africa in the top 25. But what do they serve at the infamous Cape Town institution?

"Can I award six stars? I will have to find a thesaurus to adequately describe the food. The service was also beyond fault," Trip Advisor said in the ratings.

Here are seven of the craziest dishes from the restaurant that you need to see to understand:

1. This Alice In Wonderland tea party thing, that could be soup

Over the past few weeks we have been introducing some exciting new changes #enchantedforest #madhatter #newmenu 📷@funrooyen A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

2. A bowl of rocks that are actually petit fours

New game! Which ones are edible and which ones are rocks? #petitfour #lacolombe #lacolomberestaurant A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on Apr 17, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

3. This forest-y, ocean-ish, driftwood thing. Who knows?

Forage in our little garden to find the smoked chestnut and cep snack. Pickled mushrooms and shallots tarragon and sherry! #lacolombe #lacolomberestaurant A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on Apr 17, 2016 at 10:22pm PDT

4. Possibly ice cream, but also potentially frozen peas

Candice Bresler's review of La Colombe http://agorgeouslife.co.za/la-colombe-at-silvermist/ A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on Aug 10, 2015 at 11:13am PDT

5. This hand grenade filled with ox tongue

Smoked ox tongue, coriander, ginger, capers, red onion, umami broth and crisp kataiffi #lacolombe #lacolomberestaurant A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on Apr 17, 2016 at 10:12pm PDT

6. A Tokyo-pop, Jackson Pollock abstract expressionist desert extravaganza. Pudding, basically

Rhubarb financier, strawberry purée, elderberry ice cream and pea pudding - Photo credit : kelly.rachelle A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on Aug 15, 2015 at 11:29am PDT

7. And then, a signature dish -- "tinned tuna". Boom