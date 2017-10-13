All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • IMPACT

    7 Outrageous Dishes From The SA Restaurant Voted 7th Best In The World

    It's art on a plate, people.

    13/10/2017 13:12 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    supplied

    La Colombe in Constantia has just been nominated the seventh best restaurant in the world by users of Trip Advisor, the only restaurant from Africa in the top 25. But what do they serve at the infamous Cape Town institution?

    "Can I award six stars? I will have to find a thesaurus to adequately describe the food. The service was also beyond fault," Trip Advisor said in the ratings.

    Here are seven of the craziest dishes from the restaurant that you need to see to understand:

    1. This Alice In Wonderland tea party thing, that could be soup

    Over the past few weeks we have been introducing some exciting new changes #enchantedforest #madhatter #newmenu 📷@funrooyen

    A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on

    2. A bowl of rocks that are actually petit fours

    New game! Which ones are edible and which ones are rocks? #petitfour #lacolombe #lacolomberestaurant

    A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on

    3. This forest-y, ocean-ish, driftwood thing. Who knows?

    4. Possibly ice cream, but also potentially frozen peas

    Candice Bresler's review of La Colombe http://agorgeouslife.co.za/la-colombe-at-silvermist/

    A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on

    5. This hand grenade filled with ox tongue

    Smoked ox tongue, coriander, ginger, capers, red onion, umami broth and crisp kataiffi #lacolombe #lacolomberestaurant

    A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on

    6. A Tokyo-pop, Jackson Pollock abstract expressionist desert extravaganza. Pudding, basically

    Rhubarb financier, strawberry purée, elderberry ice cream and pea pudding - Photo credit : kelly.rachelle

    A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on

    7. And then, a signature dish -- "tinned tuna". Boom

    Candice Bresler's review of La Colombe http://agorgeouslife.co.za/la-colombe-at-silvermist/

    A post shared by La Colombe Restaurant (@lacolombect) on

    MORE:Cape TowncreativityfoodfoodieImpactLa ColombeNewsRestaurantsTrip Advisor