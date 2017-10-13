Editor's Choice: HuffPost's Best Videos Of The Week That Was

This week has been hectic, with people from the West Rand dealing with the turmoil left by a tornado and others in Lichtenburg taking to the streets in protest against service delivery. The latter led to the death of a 15-year-old boy. And then the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down its judgment on President Jacob Zuma and the 18 charges against him. Let's get started.

1. WHY MINISTERS LOVE DUBAI - The week started on a scandalous note with Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula roped into a scandal over who paid for his family vacation to Dubai. Reports stated that a company called Sedgars Sport allegedly paid R600,000 towards the holiday. We took a moment to find out what it is about Dubai that attracts people in power.

2. GLOBAL WARMING STARTING TO SHOW - On Monday, a tornado ripped through Johannesburg's West Rand, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. Many residences' houses were destroyed and businesses suffered as well, including the Cradlestone Mall.

3. LITCHTENBURG MOTHER LOSES SON - Lichtenburg, a small town in North West province, was marred by the death of a 15-year-old boy. A resident shot the boy as he was trying to clear the road. The child's mother was shocked when she heard that her son, who had gone out to play, had been shot and killed. We sat down with her as she reflected on the life of Joseph Spense Tshukudu.





4. RACIAL TENSIONS IN LICHTENBURG - Lichtenburg is no stranger to issues of racial tension after the events in nearby Colingy earlier this year. Residents are tired of the apartheid tendencies they face on a regular basis in the town. Their views are sometimes strange, but take a look.

5. JACOB ZUMA HAS TO FACE THE MUSIC - The Supreme Court of Appeal handed down its judgment on the President Jacob Zuma case that the Pretoria high court dismissed last year. Here are seven things you should know about the judgment and what is going to happen moving forward.

FLASHBACK: GQOM MUSIC TAKING UK BY STORM - Durban musicians can be proud that the sound they created is so loved in the United Kingdom.