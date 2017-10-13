EFF: Zuma Must 'Face The Charges' And 'Stop Wasting Everyone's Time'

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for President Jacob Zuma to step down in the interim, in light of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling on Friday that he must be charged with fraud and corruption.

The court ruled that former acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe had invoked the incorrect provisions in considering Zuma's representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). As such, the decision made to discontinue the prosecution against Zuma is invalid.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told HuffPost SA that Zuma must "face the charges and accept that it is over".

"Zuma must stop wasting everyone's time. He has said all along he is not guilty. He must now prove it in a court of law. In the process, he must step down because we cannot have a president in office facing charges," Ndlozi said.

Zuma's spokesperson, Bongani Ngqulunga, said the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision was "disappointing", but anticipated.

"The effect of the decision is that the only legitimate decision made by the NPA is to prosecute Zuma," he said.

"Importantly, it means that the representations have not been considered and the expectation is that the NDPP will now consider these representations under the correct prescripts of the law and make a legitimate decision relating thereto."

He said these representations would be "amplified in light of developments in the ensuing period".

The ANC said it would study the judgment and await further decisions from the "affected parties" before making a comprehensive statement.

But the DA said it would be writing to NPA boss Shaun Abrahams to insist that Zuma be served with an indictment and appear in court at the soonest available date.

The party wants a response within 10 days.