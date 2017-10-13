Extra Choppers, Firefighters Arrive To Tackle Camps Bay Fire

Three helicopters and 150 firefighters had been deployed to tackle the blazing fire near the 12 Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, on Friday.

#CapeTownFire earlier this afternoon, fire outside the Oudekraal Hotel. Credit: Ian Schnetler/CT Fire chief. pic.twitter.com/hwlBqd8Tbm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2017

Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) fire manager Philip Prins said the ground crew would tackle the left and right flanks of the fire, while the helicopters would spray seawater to prevent it from spreading further.

Prins said one helicopter was on its way from George and two were coming from the Eastern Cape.

He said the fire had started on privately owned land on the slopes of the mountain, but had since spread to the national parks and was concentrated between Camps Bay and Llandudno.

Friday's crew includes firefighters from TMNP, Working on Fire, Cape Town Fire Protection Services and Volunteer Wildfire Services.

Prins was hopeful that, as the wind had died down, there was a good chance they could bring the fire under control and put it out completely.

He said nobody had been injured as far as he knew.

Meanwhile, Cape Town's famous 12 Apostles Hotel was still closed on Friday after guests were evacuated to other hotels as a precaution on Thursday, as the fire spread dangerously close to the property.

Views from Geneva Drive in Camps Bay of #12ApostlesFire. Flaring up big in the afternoon winds today. #CapeTownFire pic.twitter.com/hRVIwEBfRB — T Tapp (@ttapps) October 12, 2017

"Life is not back to normal," said deputy general manager Lukas Loubscher, while rushing to carry out an assessment to determine if guests could return to the hotel.

News24