All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Extra Choppers, Firefighters Arrive To Tackle Camps Bay Fire

    Philip Prins said the ground crew would tackle the left and right flanks, while the helicopters would spray seawater to prevent it from spreading further.

    13/10/2017 11:16 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    Three helicopters and 150 firefighters had been deployed to tackle the blazing fire near the 12 Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, on Friday.

    Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) fire manager Philip Prins said the ground crew would tackle the left and right flanks of the fire, while the helicopters would spray seawater to prevent it from spreading further.

    Prins said one helicopter was on its way from George and two were coming from the Eastern Cape.

    He said the fire had started on privately owned land on the slopes of the mountain, but had since spread to the national parks and was concentrated between Camps Bay and Llandudno.

    Friday's crew includes firefighters from TMNP, Working on Fire, Cape Town Fire Protection Services and Volunteer Wildfire Services.

    Prins was hopeful that, as the wind had died down, there was a good chance they could bring the fire under control and put it out completely.

    He said nobody had been injured as far as he knew.

    Meanwhile, Cape Town's famous 12 Apostles Hotel was still closed on Friday after guests were evacuated to other hotels as a precaution on Thursday, as the fire spread dangerously close to the property.

    "Life is not back to normal," said deputy general manager Lukas Loubscher, while rushing to carry out an assessment to determine if guests could return to the hotel.

    News24

    MORE:Camps BayCape TownfireNews